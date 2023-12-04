China Eastern Airlines Airbus A330 suffers uncontained engine failure

On 3 December, a China Eastern Airlines Airbus A330-300 (registered B-8970) operated flight MU721 between Shanghai, China and Hong Kong. During cruise, at 34,000 feet, the aircraft suffered an uncontained engine failure.

A loud bang was heard followed by heavy vibrations. The aircraft safely diverted to the Chinese airport of Xiamen. The following images and an inflight video was published on X-account JACDEC:

Passengers of #MU721 heard a loud bang followed by heavy airframe vibrations during the descent.

Video: https://t.co/YAyKdeG3CK pic.twitter.com/CLoYDAE4T5 — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) December 3, 2023