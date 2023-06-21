Mandarin Airlines expands fleet with 6 ATR 72-600

Mandarin Airlines, a regional subsidiary of China Airlines based in Taiwan, has placed a firm order for six ATR 72-600 aircraft from ATR, the world’s leading regional aircraft manufacturer. The turboprops are scheduled for delivery between the end of 2023 and 2025 and will join Mandarin Airlines’ existing fleet of nine ATR 72-600 aircraft.

The addition of these aircraft will allow the airline to meet the growing demand in the Taiwanese market. Mandarin Airlines operates domestically within Taiwan, connecting eight destinations including Kinmen, Magong, and Matsu, as well as regional destinations in Asia and China.

The expansion of the ATR fleet will enable the airline to increase capacity on existing routes and introduce new services, contributing to the local economy and tourism while using the most fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible regional aircraft.

ATR’s CEO, Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, expressed satisfaction with Mandarin Airlines’ continued confidence in their aircraft and sees it as a positive sign of recovery in the Asian market.