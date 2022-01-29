China Airlines Cargo Boeing 747-400F crashes into baggage carts during taxi at Chicago O’Hare Airport

On 29 January, a China Airlines Cargo Boeing 747-400F (registered B-18715) sustained damage when it collided with a series of baggage carts while taxiing at Chicago O’Hare Airport, United States.

According to data from Flightradar24, the aircraft operated cargo flights CI5240 between Taipei, Taiwan followed by Anchorage and Chicago O’Hare.

Fire services rushed to the aircraft, and could establish damage to the aircraft’s left hand side engines. Nobody got injured during the mishap.

Following security camera footage appeared on social media: