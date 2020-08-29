China Airlines Boeing 747 freighter suffers tire burst on take-off Taipei Airport, Taiwan

On 29 August, a China Airlines Boeing 747-400 freighter (registered B-18725) operated flight CI5198 between Taipei, Taiwan and Los Angeles, United States. During take-off, however, the aircraft suffered a tire burst on its main gear. 

The pilots entered a holding pattern, made a low-pass over the airport for a visual inspection (see below) and safely returned to Taipei Airport.

