China Airlines Boeing 747 freighter suffers tire burst on take-off Taipei Airport, Taiwan

On 29 August, a China Airlines Boeing 747-400 freighter (registered B-18725) operated flight CI5198 between Taipei, Taiwan and Los Angeles, United States. During take-off, however, the aircraft suffered a tire burst on its main gear.
The pilots entered a holding pattern, made a low-pass over the airport for a visual inspection (see below) and safely returned to Taipei Airport.
#CI5198 #B18725 #chinaairlines #boeing #boeing747 #mayday pic.twitter.com/XlQc5d2Tu4
August 29, 2020