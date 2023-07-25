Exceptional growth for the Challenge Group at its Liege Airport hub

The Liège hub of Challenge Group has experienced remarkable growth over the past five years. Its tonnage handled has surged from 78,000 tonnes in 2012 to an impressive 282,000 tonnes in 2022, showcasing significant development. The hub spans 42,000 square metres and employs over 700 professionals across various sectors, including Challenge Handling, Challenge Airlines BE, and Challenge Technic.

The hub’s expansion and tonnage increase have solidified Challenge Handling’s position as an industry leader. With three state-of-the-art sites in Liège and a capacity for handling 425,000 tonnes annually, the company aims to deliver exceptional services to its customers, which include freight forwarders, third-party carriers, and importers/exporters.

Challenge Group’s Liège hub is known for its commitment to sustainability and environmentally friendly practices. It specialises in handling various types of cargo, such as pharmaceuticals, cars, dangerous goods, oversized cargo, live animals (including beyond horses), concert equipment, and perishable goods. The hub utilises cutting-edge technology, including electronic data capture and handheld scanners for paperless operations, and boasts the largest highloader in Europe.

The company’s dedication to excellence, impressive growth, and state-of-the-art facilities at the Liège Cargo Hub have positioned it as a preferred partner for cargo handling and logistics ancillary services. With a strong foundation, a dedicated team, and a vision for the future, Challenge Group continues to excel and set new standards in the industry.