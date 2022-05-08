Charter airline Sunclass beats all scheduled airlines at Swedish travel agency gala

On April 26, the Grand Travel Award of the Swedish travel industry took place for the 29th time at the Grand Hôtel in Stockholm in front of 400 people active in the travel industry. The Grand Travel Award is organised by Travel News, which is the Nordic region’s largest business magazine for the travel industry since 1985.

Based on the Net Promoter Score methodology, Nordic Bench has conducted the surveys behind the Grand Travel Award 2022. The surveys have been conducted in eleven different supplier categories in the Swedish and international travel industry. Nordic Bench has qualified 3,757 respondents who have travelled for a private or service purpose.

Alternatively, travel agencies have made 8,698 assessments of travel suppliers. The market for leisure and business travellers has finally gained greater weight than what travel agency employees have calculated in each category.

After two tough years with great challenges, Ving, for the eighth time in a row, took home the award as Sweden’s best tour operator at the Grand Travel Award. In addition, Ving’s own airline Sunclass Airlines was named Europe’s best airline for the first time, and former Ving CEO Jan Carlzon received the Travel News recently-established honorary award for his many years of work in the travel industry and for Swedish business.

The winners in the aviation categories are:

Airline Europe: Sunclass Airlines

In the category “Best Airlines Europe” the following airlines were also nominated; Air France, British Airways, Finnair, KLM, Lufthansa, SAS, Swiss, TUI Fly Nordic and Turkish Airlines.

“It feels like you are a cat among the ermines here among the fine regular companies, so it’s fun that the charter makes its entrance. It is a bit festive, popular, and crowded, but also environmentally friendly and sustainable to fly charters without unnecessary stopovers.”

Airline International: Emirates

“Finally the Grand Travel Award again, finally meet so many industry colleagues, and finally be nominated again!”

Domestic Transport: SAS

“It feels fantastic, not just to be able to stand here in the spotlight, but to actually win this award. We have fought incredibly hard. But SAS always goes “all in”!”

Source: Travel News