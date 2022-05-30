Airlines

Chaos, delays and cancellations in The Netherlands, United Kingdom and Ireland

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

easyJet and TUI Airways axed hundreds of flights in the United Kingdom as desperate passengers were forced to queue for hours outside the terminal buildings of Bristol and London Gatwick. Not only in the UK, but also in The Netherlands and in Dublin, Ireland passengers are required to have a lot of patience. The airport authorities blame it on staff shortages as not every employee returned to his job he/she lost during the covid-19 pandemic. 

Several airports in the UK have reported queues of up to five hours as the school break has begun in the country. British Airways asks passengers to drop off their luggage one day before their flight (early bag check-in service) in order to reduce delays.

The Irish government has called on the CEO of Dublin’s airport authority (DAA) after more than thousand passengers missed their flights during the weekend.

Passengers from yesterday’s easyJet flight U28766 between Santorini, Greece and London Gatwick were diverted to Luton airport as the crew announced that they didn’t have enough fuel to continue as planned to Gatwick after the aircraft got a later slot. Once the Airbus A321neo (registered G-UZMA) landed at Luton airport, they had to wait for their luggage due to baggage handler shortages and they were told to find their own way to London Gatwick and reclaim the expenses made.

Experts say that the delays, cancellations and queues may continue throughout Summer as as there is an overall staff shortage in the sector.

Bart Noëth

Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.

Share
Published by
Bart Noëth
30 May 2022 16:35

Recent Posts

A 20-year-old drunk tourist attacks and bites several police officers at Palma airport

A 20-year-old British tourist bit and hit several police officers. The altercation happened last Monday…

30 May 2022

Flybe announces agreement with Aergo Capital for additional De Havilland Canada DHC 8-400 aircraft

  Flybe Ltd is now operating the first of five Aergo Capital De Havilland-Canada DHC8-400…

30 May 2022

Brussels Airport invests 70 million euros to further modernise its cargo zone

Brussels Airport's cargo zone has been developing steadily in recent years. To meet the growing…

30 May 2022

To benefit from the loan package, Dutch Government now requires KLM to reduce costs by 30 percent

KLM would like to emphasise once again that it is very grateful to the government…

30 May 2022

Brussels Airlines customers can opt for carbon-neutral flying and get additional frequent flyer miles

Brussels Airlines integrates option for carbon-neutral flying into booking process When booking flights, Brussels Airlines…

30 May 2022

Norwegian to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has reached an agreement in principle with Boeing for a recommitment…

30 May 2022