Chaos, delays and cancellations in The Netherlands, United Kingdom and Ireland

easyJet and TUI Airways axed hundreds of flights in the United Kingdom as desperate passengers were forced to queue for hours outside the terminal buildings of Bristol and London Gatwick. Not only in the UK, but also in The Netherlands and in Dublin, Ireland passengers are required to have a lot of patience. The airport authorities blame it on staff shortages as not every employee returned to his job he/she lost during the covid-19 pandemic.

Several airports in the UK have reported queues of up to five hours as the school break has begun in the country. British Airways asks passengers to drop off their luggage one day before their flight (early bag check-in service) in order to reduce delays.

The Irish government has called on the CEO of Dublin’s airport authority (DAA) after more than thousand passengers missed their flights during the weekend.

Passengers from yesterday’s easyJet flight U28766 between Santorini, Greece and London Gatwick were diverted to Luton airport as the crew announced that they didn’t have enough fuel to continue as planned to Gatwick after the aircraft got a later slot. Once the Airbus A321neo (registered G-UZMA) landed at Luton airport, they had to wait for their luggage due to baggage handler shortages and they were told to find their own way to London Gatwick and reclaim the expenses made.

Experts say that the delays, cancellations and queues may continue throughout Summer as as there is an overall staff shortage in the sector.