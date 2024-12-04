Liege Airport expands global reach with new Nairobi cargo route by Challenge

Challenge Group has launched its first African route, connecting its hub at Liege Airport (LGG), Belgium, to Nairobi (NBO), Kenya. This new service, starting on December 2, operates twice weekly using Boeing 767 freighters, each capable of carrying 52 tonnes or 400 cubic metres of cargo.

Focus on Liege Airport: The Nairobi route enhances Liege Airport’s role as a central hub for handling and distributing perishable goods, such as flowers and produce, a key segment of Nairobi’s exports.

The Nairobi route enhances Liege Airport’s role as a central hub for handling and distributing perishable goods, such as flowers and produce, a key segment of Nairobi’s exports. Strategic Expansion: This move follows other network expansions, including routes to Delhi and Dubai, and reflects the growing demand for airfreight solutions from Africa.

Challenge Group recently completed its Boeing 767 freighter conversion programme, with four 767-300BDSF aircraft now in its fleet of 10. This addition has freed capacity on its Boeing 747 freighters, boosting long-haul connectivity across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Challenge Group operates through three airlines: Challenge Airlines IL (Israel), Challenge Airlines BE (Belgium), and Challenge Airlines MT (Malta).