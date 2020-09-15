[Jobs] Challenge Airlines is looking for a Maintenance Controller

Challenge Airlines (BE) S.A. is a cargo company established at Liege Airport (LGG) with a Belgian AOC. The airline operates daily scheduled cargo flights and charter services carrying nonstandard goods and general cargo internationally. Challenge Airlines (BE) is part of a Global airline group that carries approximately 200,000 tons of cargo annually.

The Group is in rapid growth and is looking for great & talented people with possibility to within the company. Therefore, Challenge Airlines is looking for a:

Maintenance Controller, Liege Airport based (full time)

Description of the position

The Maintenance Controller, sits in the Maintenance Control Centre (MCC) and is part of a team of specialists, who oversees the daily technical operations the Group’s aircraft fleet. The MCC’s responsibility is to operate as the central hub of maintenance operations and the primary task of the MCC is to ensure maximum fleet availability, by effectively and efficiently managing all planned and unplanned maintenance. The Maintenance Control Centre is operational 24 x 7.

Overall purpose of the role

The Maintenance Controller ensures that the aircraft are technically capable of performing the planned flight schedule, keeping any disruptions to a minimum. This is done by liaising with the (subcontracted) AMO, the CAMO (or equivalent), OCC and relevant third-party organizations, such as Boeing, Pratt & Whitney and General Electric.

Key accountabilities decision ownership

Ensure planned and unplanned maintenance is performed within the deadline specified in the relevant documentation (i.e. maintenance planning, MEL, OEM manuals etc.)

Liaise with OCC and the subcontracted AMO to effectively manage any required (additional) downtime and man-power requirements

Act as the project manager and company focal point of contact during AOG situations or major delays

Liaise with flight crew on operational defects, restrictions or other technical questions. Providing trouble shooting advice as required

Liaise with the subcontracted AMO (either line- or base maintenance) to assist with trouble shooting advice or any other technical issues

Provide the subcontracted AMO with maintenance instructions and troubleshooting advice to ensure that aircraft maintenance and associated activities are conducted in accordance with approved data and company procedures (i.e. CAME or equivalent)

Perform defect analysis of repeat and historical defects, liaising with Engineering or the OEM as required and providing advice on corrective actions

Ensure material requirements for any defects and out-of-hour material requests are effectively managed with the support of the group’s material division

Provide the group with a daily overview of the aircraft’s technical status, open defects and short-term maintenance events (72 hrs)

Analyze delays and disruptions, providing advice on improvements and optimization

Functional Requirements

Must hold either a valid B1 or B2 license on a wide body aircraft. Experience with the B747400 is an advantage, but not essential

Must have a minimum of 5-10 years of Line Maintenance experience, or equivalent experience

Have strong project management skills and be able to work under stress

Demonstrated communication and negotiating skills

Must have proven experience in working with Microsoft Excel and Word

Have completed relevant EASA and/or FAA training

Knowledge of the FAA regulatory system is an advantage

What we offer

An attractive salary package in line with your experience including extra-legal benefits (meal vouchers, health insurance, night shift allowance …)

A dynamic work environment where there are opportunities to evolve

A permanent contract

