Israeli cargo airline fights Belgian ban on arms shipments to Israel

Challenge Airlines, an Israeli cargo carrier operating through Liège Airport, has filed appeals against Belgian federal and regional decrees restricting its transport of weapons and military goods to Israel.

The Belgian federal decree limits its dangerous goods licence, while the Walloon decree extends the ban to arms in transit, even those remaining onboard during stopovers.

The ban aligns with international law, including the Arms Trade Treaty, which prohibits arms transfers if they may contribute to genocide or civilian attacks. Belgium’s measures also reflect a 2023 International Court of Justice ruling on Israeli military actions in Gaza.

Previously, Challenge Airlines denied transporting arms, claiming to deliver humanitarian goods like ambulances and food to Israel.