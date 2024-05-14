Challenge Group launches strategic Dubai-Liège freight route

Challenge Group is set to enhance its network with the introduction of a new scheduled freighter service connecting its home hub in Liège (LGG) to Dubai World Central (DWC) via Tel Aviv (TLV).

Commencing on May 16, the service will initially operate weekly on Thursdays, utilising a Boeing 747F aircraft with a hefty capacity of 120 tonnes. As of June, the frequency will double, offering flights on Tuesdays and Fridays, employing the Group’s Boeing 767-300BDSF aircraft.

This initiative follows the success of Challenge Group’s Mumbai-Liège route, underscoring the company’s commitment to meeting customer demands and expanding its global footprint.