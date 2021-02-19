Belgian cargo airline Challenge Airlines gets new livery

Challenge Airlines (BE) S.A. is an airline based in Liege Airport (LGG – Belgium). The Company has received it’s AOC (Air Operator’s Certificate) on 18 April 2019 by the Belgian CAA. It was originally called ACE Belgian freighters and is a subsidiary of CAL Cargo Airlines.

Its fleet includes one 747-400BCF (OO-ACE) and one B747-400ERF (OO-ACF).

CAL Cargo Airlines Ltd., established in 1976, is a cargo airline with its corporate headquarters in the Airport City development of Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel.

The airline operates daily scheduled cargo flights and charter services carrying nonstandard goods and general cargo internationally. Its main base is Ben Gurion Airport, Tel Aviv, and it has a hub at Liège Airport (Belgium). The airline carries approximately 100,000 tonnes of cargo annually including all categories of nonstandard cargo: temperature-controlled pharmaceutical and healthcare products, live animals, dangerous goods, oversize and overweight cargo, fresh perishable products and valuable goods including fine art. The company slogan, which appears on the aircraft shown hereunder, is Challenge accepted.

Challenge Airlines’ Boeing 747-400ERF registered OO-ACF got a fresh paint at International Aerospace Coatings, Dublin, Ireland.

The first pictures appeared on social media as the plane rolled out of the paint shop.