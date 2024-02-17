Cessna Grand Caravan with 9 passengers hit by gunfire in Papua

An Asian One Air Cessna 208B Grand Caravan aircraft registered PK-LTF with nine passengers and a pilot, survived an attack by an Armed Criminal Group during its descent from Timika to Beoga in Papua, Indonesia. Gunfire was encountered, resulting in a bullet hole in the cargo pod.

The pilot safely landed the plane in Beoga, and after confirming its airworthiness, flew it back to Timika for evaluation and repairs.

The incident highlights ongoing aviation security concerns in the region, where the Armed Criminal Group is known for its activities. Currently, New Zealander pilot Phillip Mark Mehrtens remains captive in Nduga district since the group burned an aircraft belonging to Susi Air in February 2023. Authorities are actively working to negotiate Mehrtens’ release.