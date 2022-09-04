Navigate
  • Bart Noëth in Airlines On 4 September 2022, 20:09

Cessna 551 private jet between Jerez and Cologne crashes into Baltic Sea

© iStock by Getty Images

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

Aviation24.be is following a Cessna 551 private jet (registered OE-FGR) that departed from Jerez Airport, Spain destination Cologne, Germany. The aircraft, however, didn’t reach the German airport but continued towards the Baltic Sea. Air traffic control tried to reach the pilot but in vain.

French Air Force, German Air Force then Danish Air Force scrambled towards the aircraft, but found no pilot in the cockpit. The aircraft carried a total of four passengers: one pilot and three passengers.

The aircraft crossed Spain, France, Luxemburg, Belgium and Germany.

4 hours and 54 minutes after departure from Jerez, the private jet crashed into the Baltic Sea, near Latvia.

Search-and-rescue teams are underway to the crash site.

The aircraft may have suffered a decompression as the pilot reported pressurisation problems while flying at 36,000 feet.

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
Related Post
  1. Orange is the new black: the history of the ‘black box’

    From its invention and throughout its evolution, the ‘black box’ has been crucial for maintaining…

  2. Belgian-British Mack Rutherford becomes at 17 the youngest pilot to have completed a world tour in a microlight

    He took off on 23 March in a Shark Aero ultra-light plane. Mack Rutherford, a…

  3. ‘Dark clouds’ hang over a slowing global air cargo market, as demand drops 9% in July

    Seasonally adjusted general air cargo market performance data for July 2022 shows a continued slowing…