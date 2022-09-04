Cessna 551 private jet between Jerez and Cologne crashes into Baltic Sea

Aviation24.be is following a Cessna 551 private jet (registered OE-FGR) that departed from Jerez Airport, Spain destination Cologne, Germany. The aircraft, however, didn’t reach the German airport but continued towards the Baltic Sea. Air traffic control tried to reach the pilot but in vain.

French Air Force, German Air Force then Danish Air Force scrambled towards the aircraft, but found no pilot in the cockpit. The aircraft carried a total of four passengers: one pilot and three passengers.

The aircraft crossed Spain, France, Luxemburg, Belgium and Germany.

4 hours and 54 minutes after departure from Jerez, the private jet crashed into the Baltic Sea, near Latvia.

Search-and-rescue teams are underway to the crash site.

The aircraft may have suffered a decompression as the pilot reported pressurisation problems while flying at 36,000 feet.