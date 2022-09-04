Cessna 551 private jet between Jerez and Cologne crashes into Baltic Sea

Aviation24.be is following a Cessna 551 private jet (registered OE-FGR) that departed from Jerez Airport, Spain destination Cologne, Germany. The aircraft, however, didn’t reach the German airport but continued towards the Baltic Sea. Air traffic control tried to reach the pilots but in vain.

French Air Force and German Air Force scrambled towards the aircraft, but found no pilots in the cockpit. The aircraft carried two pilots and four passengers.

The aircraft crossed Spain, France, Luxemburg, Belgium and Germany.

4 hours and 54 minutes after departure from Jerez, the private jet crashed into the Baltic Sea, near Latvia.

Search-and-rescue teams are underway to the crash site.

OE-FGR had crashed into the Baltic Sea after being unable to be contacted during its flight over Germany pic.twitter.com/2RGSSmU1Sl — Intel Air & Sea (@air_intel) September 4, 2022

Media reports indicate that OE-FGR was not reachable by air traffic control authorities for some time. Just a few moments ago, we stopped receiving signals from the aircraft. Final altitude received was 2100 ft at -8000fpm descent. https://t.co/iIVNoMNksW pic.twitter.com/EbRUhqCGLm — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 4, 2022

