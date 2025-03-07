BOC Aviation delivers first of two Airbus A320neo aircraft to Centrum Air

BOC Aviation Limited has successfully delivered the first of two Airbus A320neo aircraft to Centrum Air, a Tashkent, Uzbekistan-based airline, marking the start of a long-term leasing agreement between the two companies. Both aircraft, powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines, are set to support Centrum Air’s ambitious expansion plans, with the second jet expected to join the fleet in the first half of the year. This agreement highlights BOC Aviation’s commitment to providing fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft to airlines operating in dynamic and growing markets.

Steven Townend, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of BOC Aviation, welcomed Centrum Air as a new customer, emphasizing the A320neo’s strong performance and operational efficiency. “The A320neo remains one of the most technologically advanced aircraft and is a cornerstone of our orderbook. We are confident that its attractive operating characteristics will complement Centrum Air’s expansion plans,” Townend stated. Centrum Air’s decision to integrate the A320neo into its fleet reflects the airline’s commitment to sustainability and passenger comfort while enhancing its medium-haul capabilities.

Abdulaziz Abdurakhmanov, Chairman of the Board of Centrum Holding, highlighted the significance of the new aircraft, stating, “The addition of the A320neo to our fleet is a remarkable milestone that will significantly enhance our capabilities for medium-haul flights. Its fuel efficiency and improved passenger comfort align with our strategic goals to expand our network and position Uzbekistan as a hub connecting East and West.” With this latest fleet addition, Centrum Air is poised to strengthen its regional presence and offer enhanced connectivity for travelers across key markets.