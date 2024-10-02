Cebu Pacific finalises order for 70 Airbus A321neo aircraft, expanding fleet and boosting sustainability

Cebu Pacific has officially placed an order for 70 Airbus A321neo aircraft, finalising a Memorandum of Understanding announced in July 2024. The deal, signed in Manila by Cebu Pacific CEO Mike Szucs and Airbus EVP Sales Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, emphasises the airline’s focus on operational efficiency, sustainability, and growth.

The A321neo, known for its superior fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions, will support Cebu Pacific’s expansion across domestic and short-haul international routes, enhancing air travel accessibility and affordability.

This latest purchase brings Cebu Pacific’s total Airbus backlog to 94 A320neo Family aircraft and seven A330neo, further solidifying the airline’s position as a leading low-cost carrier in the Asia-Pacific region.

The A321neo, part of Airbus’ best-selling A320neo Family, offers a 50% noise reduction and over 20% fuel savings compared to older models, making it an ideal choice for airlines prioritising sustainability.