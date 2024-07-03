Cebu Pacific signs historic MoU with Airbus for 102 A321neo aircraft with options for another 50

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading airline, has signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus for the purchase of up to 152 A321neo aircraft, valued at USD 24 billion.

This marks the largest aircraft order in Philippine aviation history. The agreement includes firm orders for up to 102 A321neo aircraft and purchase rights for 50 A320neo Family aircraft, providing CEB with flexibility to adjust fleet growth according to market conditions.

The future aircraft will be powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines.

CEB CEO Michael Szucs highlighted that this order underscores the airline’s commitment to supporting the growth of the Philippine economy. The purchase agreement is expected to be finalised in the third quarter of the year.