The Cathay Group welcomes back its last aircraft from long-term overseas parking

Cathay Pacific has reactivated its last aircraft that was parked overseas due to the pandemic. This marks the end of a significant undertaking for the airline as they worked to bring back their fleet.

The Airbus A330 returned to Hong Kong from Alice Springs, Australia after nearly four years in storage. The aircraft will now undergo maintenance checks before returning to service.

Cathay Pacific began parking its aeroplanes in 2020 when air travel demand dropped due to COVID-19. Reactivating the fleet required extensive maintenance checks to ensure safety.

The airline expressed gratitude to various parties who assisted in the process, including the Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department and their partners Boeing, Airbus, and HAECO.

Cathay Pacific is now looking towards the future and has invested in more than 70 new aircraft with the possibility of acquiring even more.