The Cathay Group reports strong growth and network expansion in March 2025

The Cathay Group saw solid progress in March 2025, with continued network expansion and strong growth in both passenger and cargo sectors despite external challenges.

Cathay Pacific resumed non-stop service to Hyderabad, while April sees five new destinations added, including Dallas and Urumqi (Cathay Pacific) and Nha Trang, Ishigaki, and Komatsu (HK Express). More HK Express routes, including Changzhou and Yiwu, launch in May.

Passenger Traffic

Cathay Pacific carried 19.8% more passengers year-on-year in March; ASKs rose 25.5%.

Strong premium cabin demand was driven by major Hong Kong events like the Jewellery Show, Art Basel, and the Hong Kong Sevens.

A special flypast marked the Sevens’ debut at Kai Tak Sports Park and commemorated 100 years of Kai Tak Airport.

Looking ahead, Cathay Pacific will offer full inflight entertainment and high-speed Wi-Fi across its fleet starting August 2025.

Cathay Cargo

Cargo volumes rose 10.6% in March; AFTKs increased 8.5%.

Specialist services like Cathay Priority and Cathay Fresh grew, and an innovative cold-chain route via the HK–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge was launched.

Market uncertainties due to US-China trade tariffs and rule changes may impact future demand, but Cathay remains agile in response.

HK Express:

Passenger numbers rose 25.4% year-on-year in March; ASKs increased by 35.6%.

Growth continues with new routes and capacity increases. While pre-summer bookings are slower, Easter demand was strong, with customers booking closer to departure.

Despite global headwinds, The Cathay Group remains focused on adaptability, operational growth, and customer experience.