Stored Cathay Pacific Airbus A330 catches fire during dismantling at Ciudad Real Airport, Spain

On 18 April, a stored and former Cathay Pacific Airbus A330-300 (last known registration B-HLF) caught fire during the dismantling process at Ciudad Real Airport in Spain. Fire fighters of the province of Ciudad rushed to the airport.

The 28-year-old aircraft was stored at the airport, which is known for its long-term storage capacity, since 2020. Apparently, fire broke out in the tail section, then engulfing the entire fuselage completely.

The fire department released the following images:

Controlado el incendio de un avión, que se estaba desguazando, en el aeropuerto de Ciudad Real

?? Se ha perimetrado la zona y están actuando efectivos de los parques de #CiudadReal capital y #Puertollano, además de bomberos del aeropuerto pic.twitter.com/hdT7GssvKE — SCIS Ciudad Real (@Emergencia1006) April 18, 2024