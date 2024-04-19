Stored Cathay Pacific Airbus A330 catches fire during dismantling at Ciudad Real Airport, Spain

On 18 April, a stored and former Cathay Pacific Airbus A330-300 (last known registration B-HLF) caught fire during the dismantling process at Ciudad Real Airport in Spain. Fire fighters of the province of Ciudad rushed to the airport. 

The 28-year-old aircraft was stored at the airport, which is known for its long-term storage capacity, since 2020. Apparently, fire broke out in the tail section, then engulfing the entire fuselage completely.

The fire department released the following images:

© SCIS Ciudad Real
© SCIS Ciudad Real
© SCIS Ciudad Real
© SCIS Ciudad Real
© SCIS Ciudad Real
© SCIS Ciudad Real
© SCIS Ciudad Real
© SCIS Ciudad Real

