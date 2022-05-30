Cathay Pacific flight drastically changes course to avoid ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine

Pilots from a Cathay Pacific aircraft reportedly had to swerve to avoid a ballistic missile that was fired from a Chinese submarine during a test. The aircraft was flying over the South China Sea when the incident occurred.

The crew of the Cathay Pacific aircraft (registration and flight information currently unknown) was instructed by air traffic control to turn left 90 degrees immediately.

The missile is believed to be a JL-3 ballistic missile launched from a from type 094 nuclear submarine.

Footage that appeared on social media show the missile being fired from the submarine.