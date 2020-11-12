Christopher Nolan crashes real Boeing 747 into airport building for movie “Tenet”

An ex-Cathay Pacific Boeing 747-200 freighter was used to crash into a set-up airport building in “Tenet“, the 11th movie of Christopher Nolan. The 747 received a fake registration (LN-WTJK) and got rebranded to fictional airline Norskfreight.

Director Christopher Nolan explained it was cheaper to acquire an old jumbo jet and crash it, than using miniatures and computer-generated imagery (CGI) to create the scene.

Storyline: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist (John David Washington) journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.