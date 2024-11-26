Cathay ready for growth with Hong Kong Airport’s new three-runway system

Cathay celebrates the launch of Hong Kong International Airport’s Three-Runway System, aligning with its return to 100% pre-pandemic flights by January 2025.

The Group plans to serve 100 destinations in 2025 and invest HK$100 billion in fleet, customer experience, and sustainability, reinforcing Hong Kong’s global aviation hub status.

Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam said: “The introduction of the Three-Runway System will be a landmark moment for Hong Kong, one that ushers in a new era of possibilities for our home hub and its aviation industry. On behalf of Cathay, I would like to congratulate the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Airport Authority Hong Kong for this significant achievement.”