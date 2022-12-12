Cathay Pacific’s First class is back

Customers can once again enjoy its elevated First class service on select popular flights

As Cathay Pacific continues to add more flights and more destinations for its customers, the airline’s elevated First class service is also making its much-anticipated return, initially on select flights to and from London Heathrow followed by Paris and Tokyo (Haneda) over the coming months.

Since 5 and 6 December, customers can now travel First class with Cathay Pacific on the airline’s prime daily London Heathrow flight, CX251/CX252 respectively. This coincides with the addition of even more flight frequencies to and from London Heathrow.

First class will then be returning to Cathay Pacific’s Paris flight CX261/CX260 from 18 January 2023, followed by its Tokyo (Haneda) flight CX548/CX549 from 1 February 2023.