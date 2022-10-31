Cathay Pacific will resume flights in Russian airspace

Hong Kong’s main airline, Cathay Pacific Airways, will resume flights in Russian airspace, according to Bloomberg, citing a statement from the carrier.

From 1 November, Cathay planes will start flying over the Russian Far East, following the so-called polar route from New York to Hong Kong. In explaining the decision, the company cited strong headwinds and payload issues affecting flights from the U.S. east coast.

“Other major airlines fly over Russian airspace and there are no sanctions preventing Cathay Pacific from flying over Russia. The Polar Route offers the safest, most direct and fastest flight experience for our customers travelling from the East Coast of North America to Hong Kong,” an airline spokesperson said.

Using this route will allow the carrier to reduce flight times and save money on fuel, but Cathay will have to pay Russian authorities for the right to fly over Siberia.