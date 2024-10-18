Cathay Pacific unveils Aria Suite: A new standard in Business Class travel

Cathay Pacific has introduced its all-new Business class offering, the Aria Suite, alongside upgraded Premium Economy and refreshed Economy cabins, on its retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

The debut took place on the Hong Kong-Beijing route, marking the beginning of the new cabin rollout across regional and long-haul flights.

Unveiled during a special event in Hong Kong, Cathay’s Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, Lavinia Lau, emphasised the airline’s investment of over HK$100 billion in fleet upgrades, cabin enhancements, and digital advancements over the next seven years.

The Aria Suite redefines comfort, privacy, and personal space, part of a broader commitment to elevate Cathay’s customer experience across all classes, both in the air and on the ground.