Cathay Pacific to resume or increase flights to several destinations after Hong Kong Government scraps Covid restrictions

Cathay Pacific welcomes the Hong Kong SAR Government’s latest measures to facilitate travel to Hong Kong, especially the decision to remove the hotel quarantine arrangement for passengers arriving in Hong Kong effective 26 September 2022. These adjustments will help boost sentiment for travel, thereby facilitating the gradual resumption of travel activities and strengthening network connectivity to, from and through the Hong Kong aviation hub.

Cathay Pacific intends to add more than 200 pairs of passenger flights in October to both regional and long-haul destinations. In view of Japan’s relaxation of travel restrictions for inbound visitors, Cathay Pacific will resume daily flights to Tokyo (Haneda) from 1 November and four-times-weekly flights to Sapporo from 1 December. The airline will also increase flight frequencies to Tokyo (Narita) to 43 pairs and Osaka to 50 pairs in October.

As Hong Kong’s home airline, Cathay Pacific is fully committed to rebuilding the connectivity of the Hong Kong aviation hub. While it will continue to add back more flights as quickly as is feasible, it will take time to rebuild capacity gradually.