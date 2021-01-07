Cathay Pacific to resume flights to London Heathrow on 12 January

Cathay Pacific announces that it will resume flight services from Hong Kong to London Heathrow (LHR) from 12 January in order to assist customers needing to travel to the UK.

The airline intends to operate CX251 flights to London Heathrow on 12, 14, 15, 17, 18, 21 and 24 January. Flights from Hong Kong to London Heathrow and Manchester have been cancelled until 10 January. The scheduled flight to Manchester on 15 January is now also cancelled.

Meanwhile, all flights departing from the UK to Hong Kong will continue to be suspended until 25 January in view of the HKSAR Government’s entry restrictions.

Cathay Pacific understands the importance of providing flexibility to its customers, enabling them to book flights with greater peace of mind. Customers can make free and unlimited changes to their tickets up to 31 December 2021 or exchange them for Cathay Credits for use at a later date. Alternatively, customers can cancel their tickets and request a refund.

Cathay Pacific is committed to providing a safe and secure travel environment for its customers. The Cathay Care initiative includes numerous enhanced measures that have been introduced across every stage of the journey from check-in to the cabin so that customers can take off with confidence.

Furthermore, the airlines is providing free COVID-19 insurance to all passengers who travel onboard Cathay Pacific flights until 28 February 2021.