Cathay Pacific to launch nonstop flights connecting Hong Kong and Riyadh

Cathay Pacific announced the introduction of direct passenger flights between Hong Kong and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, starting on October 28, 2024. This initiative aims to bolster connectivity, trade, and cultural exchange as part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The launch was celebrated with a signing ceremony attended by notable officials, including Hong Kong’s Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Lam Sai-hung, and the Consul General of Saudi Arabia in Hong Kong, Hamad Aljebreen.

Key Highlights:

Flight Schedule : Three weekly return flights using Airbus A350-900, featuring Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins. CX647 : Departs Hong Kong at 15:05, arrives in Riyadh at 20:15 on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. CX648 : Departs Riyadh at 22:15 on the same days, arrives in Hong Kong at 11:10 the following day

Significance and Remarks:

: Hong Kong’s government is committed to expanding aviation networks along major and Belt and Road routes, reinforcing its status as an international aviation hub. Tourism Growth: The service aims to boost inbound tourism to Saudi Arabia, providing more travel options and convenience for passengers from Hong Kong and other regions within Cathay Pacific’s network.

Cathay Pacific’s CEO Ronald Lam expressed enthusiasm about the new service, highlighting its potential to promote business, trade, and tourism opportunities. The flights will complement Cathay Cargo’s existing weekly freighter services between the two cities.