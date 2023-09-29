Cathay Pacific to launch Chicago O’Hare’s first direct service to Hong Kong since COVID-19 pandemic

Cathay Pacific and the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) have announced the resumption of direct air service between Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) starting on October 3, 2023. This service, operating three times a week, signifies a significant step in revitalising transpacific air travel at Chicago O’Hare, the world’s second busiest airport.

Mayor Brandon Johnson welcomed this development, emphasising the positive impact on both cities and the strengthening of O’Hare’s global gateway status. Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee of the CDA highlighted this return of direct air service as evidence of O’Hare’s continued strength as a global travel hub.

The flights will depart from Chicago at 16:05 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, arriving in Hong Kong at 20:45 the following day. The return flights will leave Hong Kong at 12:30 local time on the same days, arriving in Chicago at 14:25.

Chris van den Hooven, Senior Vice President Americas at Cathay Pacific, expressed pride in reintroducing this nonstop service, reflecting the airline’s growth and commitment to connecting passengers to Hong Kong. The route will be served by Cathay Pacific’s A350-1000 aircraft, offering comfortable seating, enhanced inflight entertainment, and Wi-Fi across all classes.

Lynn Osmond, President and CEO of Choose Chicago, highlighted the importance of direct international service for marketing Chicago as a premier global destination.

Cathay Pacific’s A350-1000 is a cargo-friendly aircraft, further enhancing trade connections between Hong Kong and Chicago, where more than $1 billion is traded annually. This renewed connection is seen as a positive development for economic development, tourism, and collaboration between the two regions.

The new Hong Kong route adds to O’Hare’s international travel offerings, bringing the total number of direct international destinations to 59, compared to 57 in October 2019.