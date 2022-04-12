Cathay Pacific resumes service between Paris and Hong Kong on 2 May

Cathay Pacific is reopening its Paris-Hong Kong route on May 2. The company is actively working on resuming a greater number of flights with several departures from Paris-CDG in May and June. In Europe, the company currently serves London-Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt and Amsterdam to help as many Hong Kong residents as possible return home.

The Government of Hong Kong has lifted the suspension of flights from France, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United States. They have been allowed to land in Hong Kong again since April 1, 2022.

The government has also eased quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated Hong Kong residents. Authorised travellers must stay in a hotel listed by the authorities to carry out their quarantine. This isolation period is reduced to a minimum of 7 nights with daily rapid antigen tests as well as a PCR test on the 5th and 12th days.

French passengers are also once again allowed to transit through Hong Kong International Airport to reach Cathay Pacific destinations in Asia-Pacific, with the exception of mainland China.

Hong Kong Entry Requirements

Any passenger bound for Hong Kong must:

be a resident of Hong Kong (or hold a valid visa/travel exemption),

provide an official document indicating that he has received 2 doses of an approved vaccine,

pass a PCR test within 48 hours before the scheduled departure time of their flight with a test report in English or Chinese indicating a negative result,

provide separate documentation indicating that the laboratory that performed the PCR test is ISO15189 accredited, or approved by the competent authority,

have made a reservation in a hotel listed by the authorities to carry out a quarantine of at least 7 nights.

Passengers transiting through Hong Kong must provide proof of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to the scheduled departure time of their flight to Hong Kong, even if the requirements of their final destination differ.

