Cathay Pacific resumes flights to Romebefore returning to Brussels, expanding its European network

Cathay Pacific will launch direct flights between Hong Kong and Rome on 5 June 2025, marking its return to Italy’s capital after nearly 40 years. This three-times-weekly summer seasonal service will be Cathay Pacific’s 12th European destination, supporting its goal of reaching 100 global destinations (including Brussels) by the end of 2025.

Key Highlights

Flight Schedule: Flights will operate every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday using the Airbus A350-900, offering Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins.

Flights will operate every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday using the Airbus A350-900, offering Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins. Timely Return: The route coincides with the 2025 Year of Jubilee , a major event for Vatican City and Rome, drawing visitors from around the globe.

The route coincides with the , a major event for Vatican City and Rome, drawing visitors from around the globe. Cathay’s Italian Network: Rome becomes the second Italian destination alongside Milan, which will increase to daily flights this summer.

Expansion Plans for 2025

New routes include Hyderabad (March), Dallas (April), Munich (June) , and Brussels (August) .

, and . Low-cost carrier HK Express has already launched flights to Sendai (January).

Cathay Pacific Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: “We are thrilled to reconnect Hong Kong and Rome, offering our customers exceptional service and seamless connections across our extensive Asia-Pacific network, including 19 destinations in Mainland China.”

This expansion underscores Cathay Pacific’s commitment to strengthening Hong Kong’s role as a premier international aviation hub.