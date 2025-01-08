Cathay Pacific resumes flights to Romebefore returning to Brussels, expanding its European network

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Cathay Pacific will launch direct flights between Hong Kong and Rome on 5 June 2025, marking its return to Italy’s capital after nearly 40 years. This three-times-weekly summer seasonal service will be Cathay Pacific’s 12th European destination, supporting its goal of reaching 100 global destinations (including Brussels) by the end of 2025.

Key Highlights

  • Flight Schedule: Flights will operate every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday using the Airbus A350-900, offering Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins.
  • Timely Return: The route coincides with the 2025 Year of Jubilee, a major event for Vatican City and Rome, drawing visitors from around the globe.
  • Cathay’s Italian Network: Rome becomes the second Italian destination alongside Milan, which will increase to daily flights this summer.

Expansion Plans for 2025

  • New routes include Hyderabad (March), Dallas (April), Munich (June), and Brussels (August).
  • Low-cost carrier HK Express has already launched flights to Sendai (January).

Cathay Pacific Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: “We are thrilled to reconnect Hong Kong and Rome, offering our customers exceptional service and seamless connections across our extensive Asia-Pacific network, including 19 destinations in Mainland China.

This expansion underscores Cathay Pacific’s commitment to strengthening Hong Kong’s role as a premier international aviation hub.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.