Cathay Pacific resumes direct flights to Hyderabad, expanding India network

Cathay Pacific will restart direct flights from Hong Kong to Hyderabad starting 30 March 2025, with tickets now available for booking. Initially operating three times a week, the service will increase to five times weekly by 1 September 2025. This move further enhances Cathay Pacific’s robust presence in India, where it already operates to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Network Expansion Highlights:

By 30 March 2025, Cathay Pacific will offer 39 return flights per week to India, growing to 43 by 1 September 2025.

The Hyderabad route will be served by Airbus A330-300 aircraft, featuring Business and Economy cabins.

Connectivity Benefits: Travellers from Hyderabad will gain access to Cathay Pacific’s extensive global network via Hong Kong. The airline also facilitates convenient transfers to the Greater Bay Area through ferry and coach services from the SkyPier Terminal at Hong Kong International Airport, ensuring seamless travel with checked baggage transferred directly to the final destination.

Cathay Pacific’s enhanced schedule underlines its commitment to fostering stronger cultural and economic ties between Hong Kong and India, and solidifying Hong Kong’s status as a major international aviation hub.