Cathay Pacific reports strong performance in January 2024, driven by increased passenger numbers and cargo demand

Cathay Pacific has published its traffic figures for January 2024, revealing positive trends in both passenger and cargo operations. The Cathay Group, comprising Cathay Pacific and HK Express, carried over two million passengers during the month, with notable increases in passenger numbers and cargo tonnage.

Key highlights include a 66.4% YoY increase in passengers, a 56.7% rise in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs), and a 20.7% growth in cargo tonnage.

Despite a slight decline in passenger load factor and cargo load factor, the airline remains optimistic about the outlook, anticipating continued growth in business travel demand and easing cargo demand after the Lunar New Year.

Additionally, Cathay Cargo is set to host IATA’s World Cargo Symposium in March, marking a significant event for the airline and Hong Kong’s air cargo industry.