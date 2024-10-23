Cathay Pacific reports strong passenger and cargo growth in September 2024, announces new routes and services

Cathay Pacific carried 1.82 million passengers in September 2024, marking a 17.8% year-on-year increase. The airline also reported an 18.4% rise in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) despite a slight drop in load factor to 81.4%.

Cargo operations saw a 10.9% growth compared to September 2023, driven by peak season demand.

Cathay is preparing for strong holiday travel, with new routes to Dallas and increased service to Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. The airline has also launched its new Aria Suite business class and premium economy cabins on retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.