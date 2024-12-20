Cathay Pacific reports strong November traffic growth, full recovery by 2025

Cathay Pacific continued its strong recovery in November 2024, carrying over 2 million passengers—a 23.1% year-on-year increase—with a load factor of 83.5%. Cargo operations also saw a 15% rise in tonnage, driven by e-commerce and seasonal demand.

Passenger demand was robust on routes to Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong, bolstered by school holidays and business travel. Cargo performance was steady, supported by e-commerce sales events and strong demand for perishables and machinery transportation.

Looking ahead, Cathay Pacific and HK Express aim to restore 100% of pre-pandemic flight capacity by January 2025, reaching over 100 destinations worldwide. With significant recruitment efforts in 2024 and new routes announced for 2025, the Cathay Group projects strong financial results for the second half of 2024, aided by reduced fuel costs and elevated cargo demand.