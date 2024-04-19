Cathay Pacific reports robust travel and cargo figures for March 2024

Cathay Pacific has released its traffic figures for March 2024, showcasing strong demand for travel from and to Hong Kong, driven by the Easter holiday period and various city events.

Passenger numbers surged by 42.4% compared to March 2023, with significant increases in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) and available seat kilometres (ASKs). Cargo tonnage also saw a notable uptick of 10.5% year-on-year.

Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau attributed the success to robust travel demand during Easter, particularly from the UK, and strong premium cabin demand due to city events like the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and Art Basel. Cargo demand increased significantly after Chinese New Year, driven by e-commerce and express shipments.

Cathay Pacific anticipates continued strong demand, especially from mainland China during the upcoming Labour Day holiday, and expects stable cargo demand on long-haul routes.