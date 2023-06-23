Cathay Pacific releases traffic figures for May 2023 showing a substantial increase

Cathay Pacific has released its traffic figures for May 2023, indicating positive progress in rebuilding flight connectivity at Hong Kong International Airport. The airline carried 1,417,906 passengers in May, marking a substantial increase of 2,345% compared to the same period last year.

Revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) saw a year-on-year increase of 1,664%, while the passenger load factor reached 85.1%.

Cargo transportation also experienced growth, with a 73.4% increase in cargo revenue tonne kilometres (RFTKs) compared to May 2022.

Looking ahead, Cathay Pacific expects a promising summer season, particularly benefiting from students returning to Hong Kong after the school term ends.

The airline also received recognition for its inflight entertainment, winning the award for World’s Best Inflight Entertainment at the 2023 World Airline Awards.

Overall, Cathay Pacific anticipates delivering a consolidated profit for the first half of 2023.