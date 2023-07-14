Cathay Pacific releases positive traffic figures for June 2023

Cathay Pacific has released its traffic figures for June 2023, showcasing positive growth and recovery in the aviation industry. The airline achieved a new milestone by carrying 1,548,571 passengers in a single day, marking significant progress in rebuilding connectivity at Hong Kong’s international aviation hub.

Compared to June 2022, the number of passengers carried increased by 931.9%, revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) increased by 527.9%, and passenger load factor increased by 20.7 percentage points to 87.7%. In the first half of 2023, the number of passengers carried, capacity, and RPKs experienced substantial increases compared to the same period in 2022.

Regarding cargo, Cathay Pacific carried 111,210 tonnes, a 6.4% increase compared to June 2022. Cargo revenue tonne kilometres (RFTKs) increased by 16.3%, while the cargo load factor decreased to 61.7%. Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne kilometres (AFTKs), increased by 29%. In the first six months of 2023, tonnage, capacity, and RFTKs also experienced notable increases compared to the same period in 2022.

Lavinia Lau, the Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the travel business in June, highlighting the achievement of surpassing 60,000 passengers carried in a single day for the first time since the pandemic. The demand for travel on long-haul routes, especially for student traffic to North America, the UK, and Australasia, remained strong. Cargo demand was flat overall in June, with e-commerce being a positive factor supporting volume. Cathay Pacific launched a new brand campaign for Cathay Cargo, emphasizing tailored cargo solutions and services. Additionally, the airline obtained certification for handling lithium battery shipments, ensuring adherence to the highest industry standards.

Looking ahead, Cathay Pacific expects an encouraging outlook for July and August in the travel sector, with plans to add more flights and reopen premium passenger lounges. While cargo demand is expected to remain flat during the summer, preparations are being made for increased demand in the latter part of the third quarter, including additional capacity on key transpacific routes.