Cathay Pacific ready to help bring Hong Kong residents home from the UK

Airline welcomes partial relaxation of quarantine measures for passengers

Cathay Pacific stands ready to support the operation of special flights to bring Hong Kong residents home from the United Kingdom. The flights (CX2252) will be departing from London Heathrow on 21 and 28 April 2021. Seats will be available for booking on 8 April via cathaypacific.com.

Cathay also welcomes the relaxation of quarantine measures for customers returning from low-risk places, as this will help facilitate travel activities.

Providing a safe travel environment has remained the airine’s absolute priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Cathay introduced an array of hygiene measures across all aspects of the journey under the Cathay Care commitment.

Cathay is proud of the incredible efforts of its aircrew to ensure that strict hygiene standards are adhered to across all aspects of its operations. As Hong Kong’s home airline, Cathay strongly encourage allemployees, including aircrew, to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their families.

Cathay Pacific supports the vaccination programme in Hong Kong and believes vaccination is pivotal to the resumption of regular air travel, the return of normal life for everyone in society and the recovery of Hong Kong’s economy. The airline looks forward to welcoming customers on board its flights soon.