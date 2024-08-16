Cathay Pacific reaches post-pandemic milestone, carrying over 2 million passengers in July 2024

Cathay Pacific announced that it carried over two million passengers in July 2024, marking the first time it has reached this milestone since the pandemic. This represents a 15.1% increase compared to July 2023.

Despite the growth, the passenger load factor dipped slightly to 85.5%. The demand was fuelled by long-haul travel early in the month and strong short-haul demand to Japan and Southeast Asia later on.

Cargo operations also saw solid growth, with a 9.6% year-on-year increase in tonnage. Cathay Pacific expects strong travel and cargo demand to continue through August and anticipates a robust peak season later in the year.