Cathay Pacific passenger traffic up, cargo stays strong, capacity reaches 80% of pre-pandemic levels

Cathay Pacific carried 1.68 million passengers in May 2024, an 18.4% increase year-over-year, but a slight decrease from April due to fewer holidays.

Passenger numbers for the first five months of 2024 are up 40.7% compared to 2023.

Cargo tonnage increased 10.2% year-over-year in May, driven by growth in Hong Kong, mainland China, and Southeast Asia.

The airline group reached 80% of pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity in Q2, on track for 100% by Q1 2025.

Cathay Pacific added new destinations like Chennai, Colombo, and Barcelona, with plans to reach 90 destinations by 2025, including Riyadh in October.

The airline expects continued strong cargo demand and recently relaunched its Cathay Expert solution for special cargo handling.