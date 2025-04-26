Cathay Pacific launches new direct flights between Hong Kong and Urumqi, Northwestern China

Cathay Pacific will launch its new non-stop service between Hong Kong and Urumqi on 28 April 2025, expanding its Chinese Mainland network to 20 destinations. The four-times-weekly route strengthens Hong Kong’s role as an international aviation hub and connects travellers to a key Belt and Road city in Northwestern China.

At a launch event, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mable Chan, highlighted Urumqi’s role as a strategic link for both passenger and cargo services. Cathay Group CEO Ronald Lam emphasised Urumqi’s cultural and geographic significance, and announced the Group will soon serve 22 Mainland destinations and over 100 destinations globally.

Flights will operate with Airbus A330-300 aircraft, offering Business and Economy cabins.