Cathay Pacific launches first-ever direct flights to Dallas Fort Worth, expands North America network

Cathay Pacific is expanding its North American network with the launch of its first-ever non-stop flights between Hong Kong and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), beginning on April 24, 2025. This new route marks Cathay Pacific’s sixth U.S. destination and eighth in North America. It will enhance Hong Kong’s transpacific connectivity and strengthen links between Asia and North America.

The airline will operate four weekly return flights between Hong Kong and DFW using Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, complementing its existing North American services. By May 2025, Cathay Pacific will operate 108 weekly return flights to the region, increasing frequencies on routes to major U.S. cities like New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Additionally, Cathay Cargo is also ramping up freighter flights to meet growing demand.

This new service to Dallas Fort Worth further reinforces Cathay Pacific’s role in connecting Hong Kong to key international destinations while supporting the Belt and Road Initiative’s regional integration.