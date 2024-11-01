Cathay Pacific launches direct Hong Kong-Riyadh flights, boosting connectivity and cultural exchange

Cathay Pacific has inaugurated a direct passenger service between Hong Kong and Riyadh, commencing October 28, 2024. This new thrice-weekly route on the Airbus A350-900, featuring Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins, marks an important step in strengthening ties between Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia.

The launch aligns with the Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, promoting business, cultural exchange, and tourism between Asia and the Middle East. A ceremony at Hong Kong International Airport was attended by dignitaries, including Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, and included a celebration event in Riyadh.

Cathay’s expansion into the Middle East, alongside its daily service to Dubai and ongoing Riyadh cargo flights since 2021, further cements Hong Kong’s role as a major international aviation hub.