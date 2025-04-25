Cathay Pacific launches direct flights to Dallas, boosting U.S. and global connectivity

Cathay Pacific has expanded its North American footprint with the launch of direct passenger flights between Hong Kong and Dallas-Fort Worth, marking its sixth new route of 2025 and part of 15 announced so far this year. The new service strengthens links between Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, and the Americas, with four weekly flights operated by Airbus A350-1000 aircraft.

This new route enhances Cathay’s reach across the U.S., offering customers easier access to domestic destinations and connections to Central and South America via Dallas. The airline is now operating over 110 weekly flights to eight North American cities, with more destinations set to launch soon, including Urumqi, Rome, Munich, and Brussels.

The Dallas passenger service complements Cathay Cargo’s existing freighter operations to the city, reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as a key international aviation hub.