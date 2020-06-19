Cathay Pacific flies again to Amsterdam

The Hong Kong airline welcomes passengers at Schiphol Airport from June 21, 2020

With the gradual easing of flight measures around the world, international airline Cathay Pacific is pleased to announce its updated flight schedule for June and July. From June 21, 2020, passenger service, departing from Amsterdam, will resume with two flights (by Airbus A350) per week between Amsterdam and Hong Kong. As of July 12, 2020, this number of flights will increase to three per week – subject to conditions and restrictions imposed by governments.

Cathay care

So that passengers can travel with confidence and tranquillity, Cathay Pacific has created ‘Cathay Care’. It is a series of measures that are taken at every moment of the journey, from check-in to entry into the aircraft. In this way, Cathay Pacific can ensure the safety of its passengers. For example, face masks are required on all Cathay Pacific flights, and the temperature of all passengers is measured before boarding.

Will Kerr-Muir, Country Manager of Cathay Pacific Benelux: “We are aware that we are still in the middle of a difficult period, but we are very happy to see the colours of Cathay Pacific returning to Schiphol. Health and passenger well-being is our top priority and that is why we will follow the guidelines introduced under the name of Cathay Care. At the same time, we are committed to providing our passengers with the warm and personal service they expect from us.”

Passengers on Cathay Pacific flights departing from Amsterdam can enjoy the comfort of the Airbus A350, equipped with the latest generation of Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines. These engines have a fuel consumption 25% lower than other traditional aircraft models and are much quieter, allowing passengers to enjoy their trip in peace. The aircraft is also equipped with HEPA filters that filter and circulate all of the cabin air every 3 minutes, thereby eliminating 99.999% of air pollutants.

Network expansion

Around the world, countries’ borders are gradually opening up and countries are easing their measures for travel. This means that air travel is again possible. From July, Cathay Pacific will fly again from three European cities: Amsterdam, Frankfurt and London Heathrow. Passengers can travel to Hò Chí Minh in Vietnam, Manila in the Philippines or Bangkok in Thailand or even Tokyo in Japan.

Transit restrictions in Hong Kong have been relaxed, it is now possible for travellers in transit to switch between flights from Cathay Pacific and its partner companies, except for flights between Hong Kong and mainland China.

You can find the full list of Cathay Care flights and measures on their website. Cathay Pacific advises travellers to check the website for the latest updates.

Book with confidence

So that travellers can book again in peace, Cathay Pacific gives them the freedom to change their new tickets without limit up to one year after their purchase, at no additional cost. Tickets can be booked on the Cathay Pacific website or through their travel agency.

Amsterdam, June 19, 2020