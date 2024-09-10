Cathay Pacific expands complimentary Wi-Fi to Business Class and Cathay Diamond Members

Cathay Pacific is now offering complimentary Wi-Fi to First and Business class passengers on all connected flights, further enhancing its inflight customer experience. Starting in November 2024, Cathay Diamond members in all cabins will also benefit from free Wi-Fi access.

This service allows passengers to stay connected for business or leisure, with the ability to check emails, browse the web, stream audio, and use social media and messaging apps.

Over 90% of Cathay Pacific’s fleet is Wi-Fi-enabled, with plans to expand coverage to the entire fleet by mid-2025.