Cathay Pacific elevates in-flight dining with Louise’s French classics

Cathay Pacific has partnered with JIA Group’s Michelin-starred French restaurant, Louise, to elevate the inflight dining experience. Focusing on reinterpreted French classics, the collaboration offers an exclusive menu for First and Business class passengers on select long-haul flights from Hong Kong.

This initiative underscores Cathay Pacific’s commitment to culinary excellence and diversity, aiming to delight customers with meticulously crafted dishes. The menu includes appetizers like Obsiblue prawns with herb-infused consommé and main courses such as steamed Chilean sea bass with chorizo sauce or chicken ballotine with sauce supreme.

Business class passengers can indulge in options like braised Iberico pork belly with bacon jam or pan-seared beef tenderloin with Madeira jus and porcini purée. Dessert offerings feature delights like raspberry and pistachio financier and Guanaja chocolate cremeux, promising a delightful culinary journey at 30,000 feet.